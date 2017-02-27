WA Libs, Labor campaigning in regions...

WA Libs, Labor campaigning in regions as election day gets closer

Sydney Morning Herald

West Australian Premier Colin Barnett kicked off the final fortnight of the state election campaign in the Pilbara, while opposition leader Mark McGowan returned to the South West. Mr Barnett revealed a plan to nominate ancient rock art on the Burrup Peninsula for World Heritage listing and visited Hedland Senior High School to flesh out a previously-announced $5 million upgrade.

Chicago, IL

