WA election: Liberal MP slams decision to house Rural Fire Service in Collie

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Liberal MP Murray Cowper has accused his own party leader of playing political football with regional fire safety by announcing plans to locate a Rural Fire Service in WA's most marginal seat, weeks out from the state election. In the wake of the tragedy volunteer firefighters were critical of the way the Department of Fire and Emergency Services handled the situation, and pushed for the establishment of a separate rural service.

