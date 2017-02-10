WA election: Liberal MP slams decision to house Rural Fire Service in Collie
Liberal MP Murray Cowper has accused his own party leader of playing political football with regional fire safety by announcing plans to locate a Rural Fire Service in WA's most marginal seat, weeks out from the state election. In the wake of the tragedy volunteer firefighters were critical of the way the Department of Fire and Emergency Services handled the situation, and pushed for the establishment of a separate rural service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|22 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Feb 6
|Solarman
|5
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 6
|o see the light
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Feb 2
|Father Phart
|29
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC