WA Election: Brothel madam says polit...

WA Election: Brothel madam says politicians have put sex industry reform in 'too hard basket'

2 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

The madam of Kalgoorlie's oldest operating brothel says she has stopped holding out hope the State Government will tackle reforming laws governing Western Australia's sex industry. A major part of Colin Barnett's policy platform at the 2008 election, sex industry reform has dropped off the Government's agenda over its two terms in office.

Chicago, IL

