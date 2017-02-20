WA Election: Brothel madam says politicians have put sex industry reform in 'too hard basket'
The madam of Kalgoorlie's oldest operating brothel says she has stopped holding out hope the State Government will tackle reforming laws governing Western Australia's sex industry. A major part of Colin Barnett's policy platform at the 2008 election, sex industry reform has dropped off the Government's agenda over its two terms in office.
