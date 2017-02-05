Voters in Coalition seats want free v...

Voters in Coalition seats want free vote on same-sex marriage

Voters across a swathe of Coalition seats believe federal government MPs should be given a free vote on same-sex marriage, according to new polling that will embolden Liberal moderates who want Malcolm Turnbull to stare down the party's conservatives and ditch Tony Abbott's plebiscite policy. As the Prime Minister comes under renewed internal pressure over the issue ahead of Parliament's return on Tuesday, new ReachTEL polling shows nearly 62 per cent of people in seven Liberal and National seats across the country want Coalition MPs to have a conscience vote this year.

Chicago, IL

