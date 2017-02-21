Vital Healthcare expands footprint wi...

Vital Healthcare expands footprint with new purchases

Vital Healthcare Property Trust has continued its acquisition spree since last year's capital raising, buying hospitals in Perth and Auckland. The healthcare property developer and investor today announced the purchases of a 30-bed private mental health hospital in Perth for A$20 million and a 31-bed private surgical hospital in Auckland for $33 million.

