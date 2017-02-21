Venezuela, Libya again lose UN vote r...

Venezuela, Libya again lose UN vote rights over dues debts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Venezuela and Libya have been suspended from voting in the U.N. General Assembly for the second time in two years because of millions of dollars in unpaid dues to the world body. The Assembly decided this week that the two oil producers and four other countries would lose their votes in the 2016-2017 session because they're over two years behind on dues, which vary according to factors including national income.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC