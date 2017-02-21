Venezuela, Libya again lose UN vote rights over dues debts
Venezuela and Libya have been suspended from voting in the U.N. General Assembly for the second time in two years because of millions of dollars in unpaid dues to the world body. The Assembly decided this week that the two oil producers and four other countries would lose their votes in the 2016-2017 session because they're over two years behind on dues, which vary according to factors including national income.
