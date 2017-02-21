US officials not yet authorized to sc...

US officials not yet authorized to screen Pacific refugees

U.S. security officers have yet to be authorized by President Donald Trump's administration to screen refugees held on Pacific islands for potential resettlement in the United States, an Australian official said on Monday. Trump has reluctantly agreed to honor an Obama administration deal to accept up to 1,250 refugees refused entry into Australia, but has said they will be subjected to "extreme vetting."

