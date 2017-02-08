Two people discharged from hospital following contact with poisonous seeds
A Pitt Rivers Museum employee became dizzy and unwell after handling toxic subtropical seeds in an Oxford University museum storage facility near Osney Island yesterday. Two members of museum staff were showered down at the scene after coming into contact with the abrus precatorius seeds - commonly known as crab's eye vine - and taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington.
