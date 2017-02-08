Two people discharged from hospital f...

Two people discharged from hospital following contact with poisonous seeds

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

A Pitt Rivers Museum employee became dizzy and unwell after handling toxic subtropical seeds in an Oxford University museum storage facility near Osney Island yesterday. Two members of museum staff were showered down at the scene after coming into contact with the abrus precatorius seeds - commonly known as crab's eye vine - and taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Mon BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Mon Solarman 5
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 6 o see the light 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC