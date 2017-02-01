Top GOP senators play cleanup after Trump's contentious call...

Top Republican senators have stressed the importance of the US-Australia alliance in the wake of President Donald Trump's contentious phone call with the Australian prime minister. Sen. John McCain of Arizona released a statement Thursday morning calling Australia "one of America's oldest friends and staunchest allies" and Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted in support of Australia later in the day.

