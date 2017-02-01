Top GOP senators play cleanup after T...

Top GOP senators play cleanup after Trump's contentious call...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Top Republican senators have stressed the importance of the US-Australia alliance in the wake of President Donald Trump's contentious phone call with the Australian prime minister. Sen. John McCain of Arizona released a statement Thursday morning calling Australia "one of America's oldest friends and staunchest allies" and Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted in support of Australia later in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) 22 hr Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Wed Pharting Proudly 26
News Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation... Wed Dutch expat 1
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
News antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr... Jan 30 Frenchie 4
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life Jan 28 JSERVE 1
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC