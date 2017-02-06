Taupo mayor on Aratiatia Dam drowning 'an absolute tragedy'
Taupo's mayor says the drowning of a young woman swept away on Waikato River yesterday when floodgates opened is a tragedy. But he has stopped short of calling for the Aratiatia Dam tourist attraction to be permanently closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|21 min
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|6 hr
|Solarman
|5
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|13 hr
|o see the light
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Feb 2
|Father Phart
|29
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC