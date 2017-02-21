Suncorp builds 11% stake in Tower

Suncorp builds 11% stake in Tower

Suncorp, whose New Zealand brands include Vero Insurance and Asteron Life, bought 18.8 million shares at $1.30 apiece and has made "non-binding indicative proposal" to Tower's board to buy the insurer at the same price, it said. The $24.4 million spent building the stake was funded through Vero's excess capital, it said.

