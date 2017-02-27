Sonnie Badu not dead - Wife, management rubbish rumours
Internationally-acclaimed Ghanaian gospel artist, Sonnie Badu, according to some portals, had died, after news of his admission in an Australian hospital made the rounds. That unfortunate news triggered anxiety and worry among the many followers of the gospel artist but in a quick rebuttal, wife of the artist, Annie Badu, has repudiated the news by allaying all fears with a post that suggests that her husband is alive, doing well and recuperating.
