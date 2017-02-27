Sonnie Badu not dead - Wife, manageme...

Sonnie Badu not dead - Wife, management rubbish rumours

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Internationally-acclaimed Ghanaian gospel artist, Sonnie Badu, according to some portals, had died, after news of his admission in an Australian hospital made the rounds. That unfortunate news triggered anxiety and worry among the many followers of the gospel artist but in a quick rebuttal, wife of the artist, Annie Badu, has repudiated the news by allaying all fears with a post that suggests that her husband is alive, doing well and recuperating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC