SkyCity 1H earnings rise 18% on improvement in Auckland

SkyCity Entertainment Group, New Zealand's only listed casino company, posted an 18 percent lift in first-half profit as improved trading at its key Auckland casino offset a weaker performance from its Australian and high-roller businesses, while the year-earlier profit was hit by writedowns. Net profit rose to $83.8 million, or 12.7 cents per share, in the six months ended Dec. 31, from $71 million, or 12 cents, a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

