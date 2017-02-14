Sir Winton Turnbull: Changi prisoner who became Mallee MP
MEMBER for Mallee Andrew Broad has paid tribute to the first man to represent the electorate Sir Winton Turnbull on the 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore. Sir Winton was captured by the Japanese during the fall of Singapore and spent three and a half years as a prisoner of war at Changi before returning home to eventually become the first federal Member for Mallee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimmera Mail-Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|9 hr
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Tue
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Feb 6
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC