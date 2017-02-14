Sir Winton Turnbull: Changi prisoner ...

Sir Winton Turnbull: Changi prisoner who became Mallee MP

MEMBER for Mallee Andrew Broad has paid tribute to the first man to represent the electorate Sir Winton Turnbull on the 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore. Sir Winton was captured by the Japanese during the fall of Singapore and spent three and a half years as a prisoner of war at Changi before returning home to eventually become the first federal Member for Mallee.

Chicago, IL

