Sex assault surgeon lied on his CV in UK
A Gold Coast cosmetic surgeon who narrowly avoided jail after being convicted for sexual assault has previously had his registration suspended in the United Kingdom for misconduct. Cesidio Colagrande, 48, was found guilty of assaulting a 24-year-old woman at his Southport clinic in May 2015 at his trial at the Southport District Court on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|22 min
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|6 hr
|Solarman
|5
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|13 hr
|o see the light
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Feb 2
|Father Phart
|29
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC