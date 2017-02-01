Senators rush to reassure Australia a...

Senators rush to reassure Australia after Trump's call

Republicans and Democrats rushed to assure Australia that the United States remains a staunch ally following a tense discussion between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Bob Corker of Tennessee and Jack Reed of Rhode Island all spoke with Joe Hockey, Australia's ambassador to the United States, and expressed their staunch support for the U.S.-Australia alliance.

Chicago, IL

