Scot murdered in Australia planned to "expose" man accused of his killing

Read more: Sunday Herald

A SCOT gunned down outside his home in Australia told a business acquaintance he planned to "expose" the man later accused of orchestrating his murder, a court has heard. Michael McGurk, 45, originally from Govan in Glasgow , was shot as he parked his car outside his house in Sydney on September 3, 2009, allegedly on the orders of millionaire property tycoon Ron Medich.

