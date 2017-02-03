Same-sex marriage debate gets another...

Same-sex marriage debate gets another run

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

The arguments over same sex marriage are all too familiar but look set to get another airing when parliament sits for the first time this year. Labor frontbencher Terri Butler concedes Australians are sick of parliament bickering over the issue and believes people just want MPs to get on and support it through a free vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 2 hr White Right 63
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 17 hr Solarman 2
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) 17 hr Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
News Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation... Feb 1 Dutch expat 1
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC