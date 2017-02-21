Rugby player pleads guilty to assault with intent to rape
A rugby player accused of assaulting a woman with intent to rape her when his team visited Gisborne last October, has pleaded guilty. Mid Canterbury player Kolinio Yabia Tamanitoakula, 25, appeared in Gisborne District Court yesterday via audio visual-link from Timaru yesterday.
