Researchers discover new underwater c...

Researchers discover new underwater continent, 'Zealandia'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Researchers discover new underwater continent, 'Zealandia' Another week, another newly discovered continent. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2lrOy2t Researchers determined a piece of land just east of Australia qualifies as a continent called, "Zealandia."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Thu THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC