Rescued fisherman who lost livelihood...

Rescued fisherman who lost livelihood, says a battery could have saved his boat

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Matangi Tonga

Losemani Fo'ou and one of six Tongan fishermen who were rescued by the German cruise ship The Albatros south of Tonga on Saturday, February 4, is thankful for their rescue and his safe return home to Tonga last night, but he's very sad that he's lost his little boat, and his fishing livelihood. If we were given the batteries we could have fixed our boat and returned home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Mon BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Mon Solarman 5
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Mon o see the light 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC