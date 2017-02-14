'Race against time' for NSW fire crews

'Race against time' for NSW fire crews

New South Wales firefighters are racing to gain an upper hand on the already devastating bushfires that have destroyed at least 30 homes across the state before difficult conditions return. At least 30 homes have been decimated by bushfires during the weekend's catastrophic weather conditions, with that number set to rise as authorities assess the full scale of the damage today.

Chicago, IL

