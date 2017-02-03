Queensland Premier's Chinese language...

Queensland Premier's Chinese language plea as Asia drives tourism growth

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Asian tourists have spearheaded double-digit growth in international visitations to Queensland, with a 13 per cent increase in the year to September 2016, leading Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to urge Queenslanders to learn Chinese. Of the 2.55 million international visitors to Queensland, 485,000 were from China - an increase of 33.5 per cent in a year - making it the state's largest international source market.

Chicago, IL

