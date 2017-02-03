Queensland Premier's Chinese language plea as Asia drives tourism growth
Asian tourists have spearheaded double-digit growth in international visitations to Queensland, with a 13 per cent increase in the year to September 2016, leading Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to urge Queenslanders to learn Chinese. Of the 2.55 million international visitors to Queensland, 485,000 were from China - an increase of 33.5 per cent in a year - making it the state's largest international source market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|23 min
|FireyFellow44
|4,603
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|24 min
|Frogface Kate
|46
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Father Phart
|29
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation...
|Feb 1
|Dutch expat
|1
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr...
|Jan 30
|Frenchie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC