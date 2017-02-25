Queensland mayors invited to meet Adani in India
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has invited five regional mayors on her trip to India to meet with the mining giant Adani to discuss the $21 billion Carmichael Coal project. Ms Palaszczuk confirmed on Saturday she wants the mayors to accompany her on the visit next month, which would be part of an overseas trade mission to include Singapore for trade meetings and London for 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games activities.
