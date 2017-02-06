Qatar Airways commits to NZ after lon...

Qatar Airways commits to NZ after longest flight in the world lands ahead of schedule

Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The longest commercial flight in the world - Qatar Airways' Doha to Auckland service - touched down ahead of schedule today and the airline says it is here for the long haul. Flight QR920 was due to land at Auckland Airport at 7.30am but landed 15 minutes early after a flight of about 16-and-a-quarter hours.

Chicago, IL

