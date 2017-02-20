Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull throw...

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull throws Colin Barnett under the bus over GST

57 min ago

If Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's first visit to Perth in six months was supposed to give a much-needed boost to Premier Colin Barnett's election campaign, then it was a failure. Mr Barnett sparked speculation over the past few days that the PM would outline firm steps towards setting a floor for GST funding, saying it would be the first thing discussed.

Chicago, IL

