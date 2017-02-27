PM defends net migration levels, says foreign workers needed because Kiwis failing drug tests
Prime Minister Bill English says unskilled migrant labour is still needed because many young Kiwis are failing workplace drug tests. Photo / Mark Mitchell Prime Minister Bill English is citing the large number of young Kiwis failing workplace drug tests as a reason not to further limit unskilled migrant numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC