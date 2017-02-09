Phuket jet-ski accident: Australian Thomas Keating faces month-long wait in Thailand

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Bangkok: Australian man Thomas Keating will be banned from leaving Thailand until he faces a reckless driving charge over the death of his partner in a jet-ski crash on the Thai resort island of Phuket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.