Penalty rates for Sunday, holiday work to be slashed after Fair Work Commission decision
THE Fair Work Commission will move to reduce Sunday penalty rates for some workers in the retail, fast food and hospitality sectors. Hundreds of thousands of Australians who work on Sundays will have their take-home pay slashed after a landmark ruling by the national workplace umpire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Coast Register.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC