Oprah is loving life in New Zealand, shares video of helicopter ride over Lake Hawea
Oprah Winfrey has shared her breathtaking helicopter ride over flight over Lake Hawea with her 8.3million social media followers. Oprah Winfrey appears to be working for Tourism New Zealand, posting endless photos of sweeping landscapes and glorious mountaintops, telling her millions of fans how she just "loves" New Zealand.
