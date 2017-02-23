Online chat, video reveals alleged se...

Online chat, video reveals alleged sex abuse of adopted child in Qld

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Age

A New Zealand man allegedly involved in a global child-sex offender network will be extradited to Queensland to face charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child under 12. The 42-year-old was arrested by New Zealand police in August 2016 after he was identified in images, chat logs and video examined by police as allegedly engaging in the sexual abuse of a child. The content was found during an examination of an Australian gay couple's devices as part of a protracted international investigation into allegations the couple were members of an international paedophile ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC