Online chat, video reveals alleged sex abuse of adopted child in Qld

A New Zealand man allegedly involved in a global child-sex offender network will be extradited to Queensland to face charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child under 12. The 42-year-old was arrested by New Zealand police in August 2016 after he was identified in images, chat logs and video examined by police as allegedly engaging in the sexual abuse of a child. The content was found during an examination of an Australian gay couple's devices as part of a protracted international investigation into allegations the couple were members of an international paedophile ring.

