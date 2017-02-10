Officers allegedly shot at during sta...

Officers allegedly shot at during stand-off

A gunman allegedly climbed onto his roof with a rifle and shot at police during a Thursday afternoon stand-off. It is alleged the gunman also shot at a 50-year-old man, who was known to him, at a Cambridge Street residence in Charters Towers about 1pm.

