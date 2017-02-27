NZ Refining annual profit drops 69% from a record year
New Zealand Refining's annual profit sank 69 percent from a record a year earlier with margins significantly lower than 2015, when low global oil prices bolstered earnings, despite the oil refinery operator's efforts to improve profitability in the second half. Net profit fell to $47.2 million in calendar 2016, from $150.8 million a year earlier, the Whangarei-based company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC