NZ house prices advance in January, sales activity slows
New Zealand's median house price rose 9.4 percent in January, with two regions recording new records, although activity slowed, according to the Real Estate Institute. The national median house price increased to $490,000 in January from $448,000 a year earlier, the institute said.
