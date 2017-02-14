NZ house prices advance in January, s...

NZ house prices advance in January, sales activity slows

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scoop

New Zealand's median house price rose 9.4 percent in January, with two regions recording new records, although activity slowed, according to the Real Estate Institute. The national median house price increased to $490,000 in January from $448,000 a year earlier, the institute said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under 2 hr Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) 20 hr penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Feb 6 Solarman 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC