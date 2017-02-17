NZ and Aussie trade deals needed as proof EU can do them

The European Union should try to complete new free trade agreements with New Zealand and Australia separately, but at the same time, the Hungarian foreign minister, PA©ter SzijjA rtA3, told the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs at Parliament today. Proving that it was able to sign FTAs was one of a number of things the EU needed to be able to prove to the rest of the world if it was to become more successful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.