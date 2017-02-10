New Zealanders refloat 100 pilot whal...

New Zealanders refloat 100 pilot whales after 400 stranded

20 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

WELLINGTON, New Zealand>> Volunteers in New Zealand managed to refloat about 100 surviving pilot whales on Saturday and are hoping they will swim back out to sea after more than 400 of the creatures swam aground at a remote beach. Department of Conservation Golden Bay Operations Manager Andrew Lamason said about 300 whales died but others are swimming in the bay near the beach and have joined up with a new pod of pilot whales.

