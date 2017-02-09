New Zealand men convicted of gay sex ...

New Zealand men convicted of gay sex to have records wiped

Gay men in New Zealand who were convicted of homosexuality more than three decades ago when it was considered a crime will soon be able to have their records cleared. Justice Minister Amy Adams on Thursday announced a scheme to wipe clean the criminal records of people convicted of indecency, sodomy or providing a place for homosexual acts.

