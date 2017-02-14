New Zealand could get hate crime offe...

New Zealand could get hate crime offence, police commissioner says after racist attack in Huntly

19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

New Zealanders who make racist attacks could soon be charged with committing a hate crime, the Police Commissioner has revealed. Commissioner Mike Bush said this morning that police were investigating whether a specific category of hate crime should be created in New Zealand.

