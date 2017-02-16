New Plymouth's Bubble Waffle closing, but not leaving New Zealand
The New Plymouth Bubble Waffle was the first of it's kind in New Zealand when it opened in 2015. New Zealand's only Bubble Waffle restaurant has shut its doors after just over a year in New Plymouth, with the franchise possibly heading to a warmer city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.
