NASA confirms 10-year arrangement for super balloon launches

Wanaka Airport Operations Manager Ralph Fegan today welcomed the news that NASA will return to Wanaka in 2017 for its third super pressure balloon launch, scheduled for late March/early April, and will be further committing to the site as one of its global launch bases for up to 10 years. "We're delighted that NASA has confirmed a 10-year arrangement to continue launches in Wanaka," said Ralph.

