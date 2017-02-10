Muslim abuser makes court appearance, pleads guilty
Having encountered racist abuse in New Zealand before, this time Muslim woman Mehpara Khan recorded the alleged attack on her phone. A woman accused of an alleged racial attack in Huntly in which a group of friends were abused for being Muslim has admitted her misdeeds.
