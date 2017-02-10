Muslim abuser makes court appearance,...

Muslim abuser makes court appearance, pleads guilty

13 hrs ago

Having encountered racist abuse in New Zealand before, this time Muslim woman Mehpara Khan recorded the alleged attack on her phone. A woman accused of an alleged racial attack in Huntly in which a group of friends were abused for being Muslim has admitted her misdeeds.

Chicago, IL

