Mozzies: Health authorities issue mosquito warning for the Goulburn Valley

People in the northern Victoria region have been urged to wear long, loose-fitting clothes, use insect repellent containing picaridin, and remove stagnant water from around the home. The Victorian Health Department has warned that the virus, which is from the same family as Murray Valley Encephalitis , can cause mild but more significant illness than other viruses associated with mosquitoes, like Ross River Virus.

