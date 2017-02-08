Mother slams Trump for including daug...

Mother slams Trump for including daughter's death on terror list

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Mother slams Trump for including daughter's death on terror list Mia Ayliffe-Chung and a man who tried to help her were fatally stabbed at a hostel in Australia. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kNxdB5 Of the 78 on the list 59 were reported on USA TODAY, many of which were covered extensively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Mon BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Mon Solarman 5
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 6 o see the light 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC