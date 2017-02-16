Meningie 'tourist sex attack' farm a ...

Meningie 'tourist sex attack' farm a secret

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

THE rural South Australian property where a European tourist is alleged to have been raped will remain secret amid fears the man accused of abducting her may have more victims. The Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday banned publication of the location and images of a Meningie farmhouse, almost 150km southwest of Adelaide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) 4 hr THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Tue Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,906 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC