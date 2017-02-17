Maori-themed online game removed after protests
A Maori-themed online gambling game has been withdrawn by its Czech creators after protests that it breached Maori intellectual property. The game, released in December and called simply Maori, was described by Czech-based developers Endorphina as "celebrating the traditional inhabitants of the [sic] New Zealand".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Thu
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC