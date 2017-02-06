Man accused of killing Kalgoorlie tee...

Man accused of killing Kalgoorlie teen Elijah's Doughty seeks trial

The man accused of deliberately running down and killing Aboriginal teenager Elijah Doughty in Western Australia's Goldfields region wants to have his trial heard in their home town. The man, whose name is suppressed, allegedly chased down the 14-year-old in his ute as the teen rode a stolen motorcycle in Kalgoorlie.

