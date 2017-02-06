Man accused of killing Kalgoorlie teen Elijah's Doughty seeks trial
The man accused of deliberately running down and killing Aboriginal teenager Elijah Doughty in Western Australia's Goldfields region wants to have his trial heard in their home town. The man, whose name is suppressed, allegedly chased down the 14-year-old in his ute as the teen rode a stolen motorcycle in Kalgoorlie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|3 hr
|True Facts
|3
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|13 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|18 hr
|White Right
|62
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Feb 2
|Father Phart
|29
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation...
|Feb 1
|Dutch expat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC