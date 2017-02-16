Mafia kingpin Rocco Arico guilty of e...

Mafia kingpin Rocco Arico guilty of extortion, faces deportation

One of the state's most powerful organised crime figures is facing a lengthy jail term and deportation back to Italy after being convicted of extortion, drug and weapons offences. Rocco Arico, 38, has been identified by law enforcement as a major player in Melbourne's underworld as a drug trafficker with family links to the 'Ndrangheta - or Honoured Society - one of the country's most influential mafia groups.

Chicago, IL

