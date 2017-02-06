Last survivor of WWII radio operators...

Last survivor of WWII radio operators in Kiribati dies

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

John Jones was the last surviving Gilbert Islands Coast Watcher. The memorial unveiled in Wellington in 2014 commemorated the executed soldiers and civilians during World War Two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... 4 hr BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 10 hr Solarman 5
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 17 hr o see the light 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Sun tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC