Lambie rants: 'Nothing more than a ca...

Lambie rants: 'Nothing more than a cancer'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

JACQUI Lambie has admitted she's "no expert" on sharia law, but has listed six reasons why it is not compatible with Australia. In the "explainer" uploaded to YouTube Ms Lambie seeks to confirm what knows about sharia law, following her clash with Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied on Q&A last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) 6 hr penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Feb 6 Solarman 5
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC