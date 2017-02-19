Labor leader Mark McGowan says Libera...

Labor leader Mark McGowan says Liberals 'arrogant and out of touch'

West Australian Labor leader Mark McGowan has officially launched the party's state election campaign with the mantra of putting jobs for locals first. Mr McGowan received rapturous applause from Labor stalwarts including former federal leader Kim Beazley as he entered Perth Arena with AC/DC's TNT blaring through the PA system.

Chicago, IL

